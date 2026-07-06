NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,042.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $881.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.02 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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