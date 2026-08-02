NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,815 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of NCR Atleos worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NCR Atleos by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NCR Atleos by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Atleos during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

NCR Atleos Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NATL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NATL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Atleos presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Further Reading

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