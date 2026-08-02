NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of NCR Atleos worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NCR Atleos during the first quarter valued at $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,083 shares of the company's stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 58,745 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 401,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

NCR Atleos Stock Up 0.3%

NATL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. NCR Atleos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NATL

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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