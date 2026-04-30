Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,220 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $141.19 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

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Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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