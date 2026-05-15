Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive and EPS beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the idea that demand for its AI cloud services is accelerating. Nebius reports first quarter 2026 financial results

Nebius reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive and EPS beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the idea that demand for its AI cloud services is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved after earnings, with multiple firms lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, which signals confidence in Nebius’ AI growth runway. Nebius Group Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Wall Street sentiment improved after earnings, with multiple firms lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, which signals confidence in Nebius’ AI growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Nebius also announced it has begun construction on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, expanding its infrastructure footprint in a way investors view as a long-term growth catalyst. Nebius Group (NBIS) Begins Construction On Missouri AI Factory

Nebius also announced it has begun construction on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, expanding its infrastructure footprint in a way investors view as a long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Nebius with CoreWeave and broader coverage of the stock’s move reflects heightened investor attention around AI datacenter names, but does not add new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Better Datacenter Stock: CoreWeave (CRWV) or Nebius (NBIS)?

Commentary comparing Nebius with CoreWeave and broader coverage of the stock’s move reflects heightened investor attention around AI datacenter names, but does not add new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst, Morgan Stanley, raised its target to $144 but kept an equal-weight rating, showing some caution despite the strong operating momentum. Morgan Stanley target raise on Nebius

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.7%

NBIS stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,672,342.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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