Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,887 shares of company stock worth $124,696,143.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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