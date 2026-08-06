Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,561 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gullane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,828 shares of the company's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $299.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 4.23.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on NBIS despite trimming its price target to $278 from $287, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Citigroup lowers Nebius price target and maintains Buy rating

Citigroup maintained a rating on NBIS despite trimming its price target to $278 from $287, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Nebius appointed Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. Her prior experience at Square, Benchling and MuleSoft could support the company’s global go-to-market efforts as it expands its AI-cloud business following record growth. Nebius appoints Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer

Nebius appointed Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. Her prior experience at Square, Benchling and MuleSoft could support the company’s global go-to-market efforts as it expands its AI-cloud business following record growth. Positive Sentiment: A reported “Power Inflow” trading signal pointed to elevated institutional and retail buying interest, while broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure remains supportive of neocloud stocks. Nebius Shares Rise After Key Trading Signal

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 651,704 shares of company stock worth $137,422,230 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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