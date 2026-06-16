Needham Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $299.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.75 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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