Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,718 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Nelnet worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nelnet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,353 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,336 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,158 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,619 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Nelnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nelnet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nelnet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Stock Down 1.7%

NNI opened at $135.66 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.72). Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $419.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Nelnet's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

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