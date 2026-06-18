Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Lifted by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,278.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 305,352 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 3.7% of Alta Park Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. China Renaissance increased their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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