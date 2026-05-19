Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 945.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,404 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix by 1,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 43,618 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 101,108 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 91,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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