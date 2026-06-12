Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 882.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 125,278 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.
Get Our Latest Report on NFLX
Insider Activity
In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.
Key Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Omdia forecasts Netflix could reach nearly 400 million subscribers by 2031, reinforcing its leadership in global streaming and supporting the long-term bull case. Omdia: Netflix to Reach 400 Million Subscribers by 2031, Maintaining Global Streaming Lead Despite Industry Consolidation
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding its gaming and mobile strategy, including a FIFA World Cup football game exclusive to Netflix Games and a revamped mobile app rollout in Asia, which could improve subscriber engagement. FIFA Deal Tests How Netflix Uses Games To Deepen Subscriber Engagement
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue the pullback could be a buying opportunity, citing expected upside from ad revenue growth, cash flow strength, and international expansion. Netflix (NFLX) Pullback Offers a Long-Term Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s remarks that tech stocks may no longer be clear market leaders included Netflix, adding to the broader cautious sentiment around the sector. Jim Cramer Discussed 15 Stocks, Including Broadcom, Netflix, and His Skepticism Toward Tech Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: One article compares Netflix with Roku and frames the stock as a relative value debate rather than a clear near-term catalyst for NFLX. Netflix Is Down 12% in 2026, While Roku Is Up 11%. Which Streaming Stock Is the Better Buy in June?
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target on Netflix to $110 from $128, saying the stock lacks near-term catalysts even though it kept a Buy rating. Mahaney Reiterates Buy on Netflix, Maintains $115 Price Target Amid Ad-Tier and International Expansion Upside Ratings News
- Negative Sentiment: Paramount Skydance’s accusations that Netflix interfered in its Warner Bros. Discovery merger dispute could keep competitive and regulatory concerns in focus. Paramount Skydance Clash Puts Netflix Competition And Regulatory Role In Focus
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Netflix
(Free Report
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Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Further Reading
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