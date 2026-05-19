Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 861.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359,310 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 3,009,808 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $314,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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