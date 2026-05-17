Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 619.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,151 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 533,095 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $8,546,000. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,879.1% in the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 935.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,881 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 185,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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