Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 942.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,005 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here