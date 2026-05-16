Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4,005.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,077 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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