Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 586.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Netflix by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 295,147 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 266,836 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,008 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 957.6% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 999.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 143,754 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 130,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.94 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Article Title

Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Article Title

Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Article Title

Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Article Title

Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Article Title

Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Negative Sentiment: Broader streaming commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting Netflix’s recent share weakness and ongoing competition in the streaming landscape, suggesting investors still want proof that recent content and ad investments translate into stronger financial results. Article Title

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here