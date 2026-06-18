Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,188 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 238,777 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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