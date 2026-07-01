Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,072 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 67,921 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $66,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 928,469 shares of company stock valued at $82,947,401 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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