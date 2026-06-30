Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, President Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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