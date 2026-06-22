Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 27,578 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.38 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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