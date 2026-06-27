Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,420 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 39,541 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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