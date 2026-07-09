Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651,464 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 448,444 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Netflix worth $1,120,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,314,955 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $125,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.02.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Article Title

Netflix is expanding beyond traditional streaming by adding short-form video from major publishers such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, Hearst, and Penske Media, which could help boost engagement and keep users on the platform longer. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Article Title

Several bullish notes argue Netflix’s recent selloff may have created a buying opportunity, pointing to resilient operating performance, strong free cash flow, and growing ad revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Article Title

Netflix’s possible involvement in bidding for FIFA World Cup U.S. rights could support long-term content and subscriber growth if the company decides to pursue the high-profile sports package. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Article Title

Analyst coverage ahead of earnings remains mixed-to-optimistic, with some firms highlighting upside potential while others cut price targets due to slower growth expectations and competitive concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Article Title

Investor caution is building ahead of earnings, with multiple reports saying the stock is slipping because of concerns about slowing revenue growth, margin pressure, and whether the company’s growth story can reaccelerate. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Netflix could face a structural challenge from shorter-form “microdrama” content and changing viewer habits, which may raise questions about long-term engagement. Article Title

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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