Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,381 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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