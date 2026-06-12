Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Raised by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,034.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776,075 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,619,478 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $166,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

Netflix stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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