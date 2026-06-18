Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 923.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,270,083 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 11,973,854 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of Netflix worth $1,244,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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