Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Raised by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 878.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,537 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,459 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $121,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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