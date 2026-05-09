NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,057,337 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 199,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.55% of NetScout Systems worth $245,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 90.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,820. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.1%

NTCT opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.61. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.64 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetScout Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTCT

Key Headlines Impacting NetScout Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting NetScout Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: NetScout beat fiscal Q4 earnings estimates, reporting $0.52 per share versus the $0.46 consensus, and revenue came in ahead of expectations at about $203 million. Article Title

NetScout beat fiscal Q4 earnings estimates, reporting $0.52 per share versus the $0.46 consensus, and revenue came in ahead of expectations at about $203 million. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY 2027 guidance to EPS of 2.65-2.80 and revenue of $885 million-$915 million, both above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in growth ahead. Article Title

The company also raised FY 2027 guidance to EPS of 2.65-2.80 and revenue of $885 million-$915 million, both above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 results were strong across both top and bottom lines, reinforcing the earnings beat and improving investor sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Management said fiscal 2026 results were strong across both top and bottom lines, reinforcing the earnings beat and improving investor sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on NTCT from $29 to $38, but kept a “sector perform” rating, which suggests the recent rally may already reflect much of the near-term upside. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on NTCT from $29 to $38, but kept a “sector perform” rating, which suggests the recent rally may already reflect much of the near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent transcript coverage and valuation commentary may keep attention on the stock, but they do not appear to add a major new catalyst beyond the earnings and guidance update. Article Title

Recent transcript coverage and valuation commentary may keep attention on the stock, but they do not appear to add a major new catalyst beyond the earnings and guidance update. Negative Sentiment: One cautionary note is that RBC’s $38 target sits below the current share price, implying limited upside after the post-earnings move. Article Title

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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