NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,682 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of NETSTREIT worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,968,839.40. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

See Also

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