Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,980 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

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Zoetis Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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