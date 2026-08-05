Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,064,000. Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 597,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 434,393 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,914,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,727.32. The trade was a 19.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 14,800 shares of company stock worth $781,412 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 17.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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