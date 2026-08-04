Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maseco LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,122.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,044.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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