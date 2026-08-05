Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.5%

HD stock opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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