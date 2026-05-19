New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Nordson were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 398.2% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $276.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $191.99 and a 12 month high of $305.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average is $263.02.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The business had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total transaction of $6,669,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,894.29. The trade was a 75.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here