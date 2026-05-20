New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,030 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,351.64. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the sale, the director owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,545,795.92. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,896 shares of company stock valued at $103,748,315. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $358.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $401.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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