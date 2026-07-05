New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,511 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Block worth $26,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Block by 33.3% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,032,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,153,961.90. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,874,146.02. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 291,773 shares of company stock worth $22,057,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.56.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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