New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,282 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,929 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Everest Group worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in Everest Group by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,635 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,637 shares of the company's stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 898.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 70.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Everest Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $371.55 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $372.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $370.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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