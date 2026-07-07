New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,504 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 37,773 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 555,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,375. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viavi Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viavi Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Viavi Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here