New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,037 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $120,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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