New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $195.10 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,217 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Oracle were worth $195,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its position in Oracle by 156.7% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,047,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 459,882 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here