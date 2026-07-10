New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.03 Million Holdings in KB Home $KBH

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,559 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 42,407 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of KB Home worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,117 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KB Home by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the construction company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered KB Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share , payable on August 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 6. Dividends can support the stock by signaling financial stability and returning cash to shareholders. KB Home Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable on August 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 6. Dividends can support the stock by signaling financial stability and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates for several future periods, including FY2026 EPS to $3.09 from $2.80, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.85 from $0.74, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.29 from $1.13, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.75, Q1 2028 EPS to $0.93 from $0.92, and FY2028 EPS to $5.09 from $4.93. Higher earnings expectations can be supportive for valuation. KB Home analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised estimates for several future periods, including from $2.80, from $0.74, from $1.13, from $0.75, from $0.92, and from $4.93. Higher earnings expectations can be supportive for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on KB Home, suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside even with improved profit estimates. KB Home analyst estimate updates

KB Home Trading Up 0.7%

KB Home stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company's revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. KB Home's payout ratio is 34.84%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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