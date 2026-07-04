New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.59 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,316 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $33,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $758.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.28 and a 200-day moving average of $686.73. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $463.00 and a 12-month high of $800.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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