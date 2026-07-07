New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,158 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 43,009 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Invesco worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Trading Down 1.1%

IVZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 436,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is presently -58.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco wasn't on the list.

While Invesco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here