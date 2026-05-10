New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 13,600 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 280.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 776.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.49 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWST

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $35,530.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,342 shares in the company, valued at $644,113.66. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 988 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $86,756.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 152,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,386.58. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,830 shares of company stock worth $1,454,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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