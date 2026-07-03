New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,335 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,709 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $72,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after buying an additional 2,697,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Seagate Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $440,614,000 after acquiring an additional 807,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $880.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $820.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $848.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate to $1,150 from $1,000 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate to $1,150 from $1,000 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Seagate to a Strong Buy, citing improving earnings expectations and strengthening growth momentum. Zacks article

Zacks upgraded Seagate to a Strong Buy, citing improving earnings expectations and strengthening growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Seagate as an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid growth attributes and strong momentum. Zacks article

Zacks also highlighted Seagate as an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid growth attributes and strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Seagate’s data-center business is growing quickly, supported by cloud demand, Mozaic adoption, and long-term supply agreements through fiscal 2027. Zacks article

Several articles noted Seagate’s data-center business is growing quickly, supported by cloud demand, Mozaic adoption, and long-term supply agreements through fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell with the broader memory group as traders worried about a possible supply glut; the weakness was described as a sector-wide pullback rather than a company-specific issue. 247WallSt article

Shares fell with the broader memory group as traders worried about a possible supply glut; the weakness was described as a sector-wide pullback rather than a company-specific issue. Negative Sentiment: CEO William D. Mosley disclosed two stock sales totaling more than 30,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though both were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan.

CEO William D. Mosley disclosed two stock sales totaling more than 30,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though both were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Seagate from Strong Buy to Hold, creating a small headwind for bullish investor sentiment. Zacks.com article

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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