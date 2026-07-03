New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 195,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098,450 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 195,976 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $176,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,977,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 370,455 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. AT&T stock’s bad week just keeps getting worse

AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares.

Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story.

Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Oppenheimer downgrades AT&T stock on SpaceX threat

Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also noted recent weakness in AT&T alongside Verizon as telecom investors digest the possibility of new satellite-based competition.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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