New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 58,421 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,336 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 68,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 36,028 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $855,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:MD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 559,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,692. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $476.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.83 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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