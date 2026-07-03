New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 89,737 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 89,737 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $117,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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