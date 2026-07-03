New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 20,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $108,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,006. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The business's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here