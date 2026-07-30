NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Stake Boosted by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,658 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the quarter. Stempoint Capital LP owned about 0.15% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%. Analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,185,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $738,870.02. This represents a 81.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,550. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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